Visa Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Visa stock opened at $184.05 on Friday. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

