Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

V stock opened at $184.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

