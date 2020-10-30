Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

WMT opened at $139.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

