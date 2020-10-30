Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

