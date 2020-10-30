White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of WTM opened at $917.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $848.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $882.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

