White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $917.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $882.02.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 233.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

