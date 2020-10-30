Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%.

Shares of WH opened at $46.83 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Morningstar reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.