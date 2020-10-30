Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.37. Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.47.

About Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's projects include the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project; and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project.

