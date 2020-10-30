Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Xylem by 43.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

