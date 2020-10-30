Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YNDX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the second quarter worth $64,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Yandex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

