Zacks: Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post $30,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $200,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $6.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%.

MOTS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.47.

MOTS opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

