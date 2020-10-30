Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.58 Million

Brokerages expect Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to announce $766.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.70 million and the lowest is $755.45 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $725.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 32.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Southwest Gas by 41.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

