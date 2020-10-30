Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

