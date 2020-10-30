Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Billion

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce sales of $4.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.