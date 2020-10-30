Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce sales of $4.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

