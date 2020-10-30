Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $733.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.30 million and the highest is $741.00 million. Albemarle reported sales of $879.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

