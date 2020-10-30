Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce sales of $4.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.30 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $16.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $18.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of MMC opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,509,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

