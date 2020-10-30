Zacks Investment Research Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $30,220.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,203.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 74,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,378.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.