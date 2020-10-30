Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.45 million, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

