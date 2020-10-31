1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $19.83 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,046,190.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,228 shares of company stock valued at $25,924,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.