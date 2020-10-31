1,113 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 984.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 417,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,316,000 after purchasing an additional 401,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,199,000 after purchasing an additional 379,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $153.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

