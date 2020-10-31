1,561 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,333 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,302,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,830,000 after purchasing an additional 146,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $125.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.