1,834 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,113,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 32,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

