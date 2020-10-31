2,011 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.13. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

