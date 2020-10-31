329,092 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 329,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,048,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.