$604.39 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report sales of $604.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.16 million and the lowest is $601.40 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.76, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

