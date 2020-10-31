955,936 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 955,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,942,000. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up 5.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 46.63% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000.

ALTL stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

