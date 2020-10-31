AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of AGCO opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

