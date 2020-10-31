AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIBRF. Barclays raised AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.