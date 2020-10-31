Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $28.30 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $556.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,482.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,559 shares of company stock valued at $597,770. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.