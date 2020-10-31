Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $134.76 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -11.38 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

