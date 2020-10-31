Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Alterola Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $21.77 on Friday. Alterola Biotech has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $43,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $79,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21 shares of company stock valued at $433 and have sold 32,329 shares valued at $662,672.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

