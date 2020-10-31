Amoveo Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $39.77 or 0.00286872 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $1,825.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.03778489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00216104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

