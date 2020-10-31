Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) PT at $2.50

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

KOS stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.41. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 130,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

