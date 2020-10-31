Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $32.61

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 123.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 18.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

