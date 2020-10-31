Analyzing NorthWestern (NWE) & Its Rivals

NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) is one of 31 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NorthWestern to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72% NorthWestern Competitors 1.59% 10.01% 2.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NorthWestern and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 1 0 0 2.00 NorthWestern Competitors 463 1960 1403 14 2.25

NorthWestern presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 9.94%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern’s peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion $202.12 million 15.24 NorthWestern Competitors $8.73 billion $451.22 million 16.77

NorthWestern’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NorthWestern peers beat NorthWestern on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

