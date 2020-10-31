AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AU. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Shares of AU stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

