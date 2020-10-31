AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises 2.6% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,332,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,592,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 285,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $114.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

