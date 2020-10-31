Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUV. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

FUV opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

