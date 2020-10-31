Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARCE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.02 million, a PE ratio of 139.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

