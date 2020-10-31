Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $134,722.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00081124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00206161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.01198080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.