AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.81.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

AVB opened at $139.13 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

