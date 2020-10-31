Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.42. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.