B. Riley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

MPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Get Marine Products alerts:

MPX stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $538.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Marine Products by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.