Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMA opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.08 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

