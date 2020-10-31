Bank of America Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $64.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

eBay stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

