Bank of America Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $64.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in eBay by 6.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in eBay by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in eBay by 26.2% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $86,330,000 after buying an additional 343,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

