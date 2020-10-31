Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.04 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$55.35 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.8299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.16%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

