BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $77.67.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

