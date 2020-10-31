BidaskClub Downgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Strong Sell

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.12.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

