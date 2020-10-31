BidaskClub Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fortinet by 28.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 56.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

